Davenport Assumption collects victory over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 24-12
Davenport Assumption collects victory over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 24-12

Davenport Assumption put together a victorious gameplan to stop Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 24-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Knights fought to a 7-0 halftime margin at the Mustangs' expense.

The Knights stomped on ahead of the Mustangs 17-0 as the fourth quarter started.

Recently on September 16 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Solon in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

