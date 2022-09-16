Convincing fashion: Solon handles Davenport Assumption 35-10

Davenport Assumption got no credit and no consideration from Solon, which slammed the door 35-10 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 16.

Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Spartans and the Knights were both scoreless.

Solon charged in front of Davenport Assumption 28-7 going into the final quarter.

The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-3 stretch over the final quarter.

