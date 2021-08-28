 Skip to main content
Convincing fashion: Manlius Bureau Valley handles Port Byron Riverdale 47-12
Manlius Bureau Valley showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Port Byron Riverdale 47-12 in Illinois high school football action on August 28.

Manlius Bureau Valley remained on top of Port Byron Riverdale through a scoreless first and third quarters.

Manlius Bureau Valley's offense thundered to a 34-6 lead over Port Byron Riverdale at halftime.

