Convincing fashion: Manlius Bureau Valley handles Port Byron Riverdale 47-12

Manlius Bureau Valley showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Port Byron Riverdale 47-12 in Illinois high school football action on August 28.
Manlius Bureau Valley remained on top of Port Byron Riverdale through a scoreless first and third quarters.
Manlius Bureau Valley's offense thundered to a 34-6 lead over Port Byron Riverdale at halftime.
