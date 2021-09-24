Convincing fashion: Goose Lake Northeast handles Tipton 38-6

Tipton had no answers as Goose Lake Northeast roared to a 38-6 victory in Iowa high school football on September 24.
In recent action on September 10, Tipton faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Goose Lake Northeast took on Durant on September 10 at Durant High School. Click here for a recap
Goose Lake Northeast drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Tipton after the first quarter.
The Rebels' offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
