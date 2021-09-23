 Skip to main content
Convincing fashion: Davenport Assumption handles Central DeWitt 41-10
Convincing fashion: Davenport Assumption handles Central DeWitt 41-10

Davenport Assumption left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Central DeWitt 41-10 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 23.

In recent action on September 10, Davenport Assumption faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Central DeWitt took on Clinton on September 10 at Central DeWitt High School. For more, click here.

Davenport Assumption opened with a 7-3 advantage over Central DeWitt through the first quarter.

Davenport Assumption kept a 14-10 intermission margin at Central DeWitt's expense.

The Knights' determination showed as they carried a 38-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

