Convincing fashion: Bushnell-Prairie City handles Galva 57-24

  • 0

Bushnell-Prairie City showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Galva 57-24 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Spartans' offense moved in front for a 23-8 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 34-16 stretch over the final quarter.

The last time Bushnell-Prairie City and Galva played in a 54-8 game on September 24, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

