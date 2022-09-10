Convincing fashion: Bushnell-Prairie City handles Galva 57-24

Bushnell-Prairie City showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Galva 57-24 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Spartans' offense moved in front for a 23-8 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 34-16 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.