Complete command: Iowa City West dominates Davenport North in convincing showing 42-7

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Iowa City West put away Davenport North 42-7 on September 15 in Iowa football.
Iowa City West drew first blood by forging a 15-0 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.
The Trojans' offense steamrolled in front for a 42-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
The Trojans maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 2, Davenport North faced off against Davenport West and Iowa City West took on Muscatine on September 2 at Iowa City West High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.