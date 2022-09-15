 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Complete command: Iowa City West dominates Davenport North in convincing showing 42-7

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Iowa City West put away Davenport North 42-7 on September 15 in Iowa football.

Iowa City West drew first blood by forging a 15-0 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.

The Trojans' offense steamrolled in front for a 42-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Trojans maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 2, Davenport North faced off against Davenport West and Iowa City West took on Muscatine on September 2 at Iowa City West High School. For more, click here.

