 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Complete command: Fort Madison thwarts all counters to defeat Clinton 58-14
0 Comments

Complete command: Fort Madison thwarts all counters to defeat Clinton 58-14

  • 0

Fort Madison controlled the action to earn a strong 58-14 win against Clinton on October 1 in Iowa football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Bloodhounds' offense moved to a 23-14 lead over the River Kings at halftime.

Fort Madison's domination showed as it carried a 51-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jaylon Johnson gains a measure of respect

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News