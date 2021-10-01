Complete command: Fort Madison thwarts all counters to defeat Clinton 58-14

Fort Madison controlled the action to earn a strong 58-14 win against Clinton on October 1 in Iowa football action.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
The Bloodhounds' offense moved to a 23-14 lead over the River Kings at halftime.
Fort Madison's domination showed as it carried a 51-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
