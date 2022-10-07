Close Encounter: Fulton nips Forreston 30-28

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Fulton chalked up in tripping Forreston 30-28 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Forreston started on steady ground by forging an 8-3 lead over Fulton at the end of the first quarter.
The Cardinals constructed a bold start that built a 22-10 gap on the Steamers heading into the locker room.
Fulton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 23-22 lead over Forreston.
The Steamers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.
