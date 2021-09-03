Close Encounter: Davenport North nips Davenport West 17-14

With little to no wiggle room, Davenport North nosed past Davenport West 17-14 on September 3 in Iowa football.
The Wildcats put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Falcons 6-0 in the last stanza.
The scoreboard showed Davenport West with a 14-11 lead over Davenport North heading into the third quarter.
Davenport West took a 14-6 lead over Davenport North heading to halftime locker room.
Davenport West showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Davenport North as the first quarter ended.
