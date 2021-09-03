 Skip to main content
Close Encounter: Davenport North nips Davenport West 17-14
With little to no wiggle room, Davenport North nosed past Davenport West 17-14 on September 3 in Iowa football.

The Wildcats put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Falcons 6-0 in the last stanza.

The scoreboard showed Davenport West with a 14-11 lead over Davenport North heading into the third quarter.

Davenport West took a 14-6 lead over Davenport North heading to halftime locker room.

Davenport West showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Davenport North as the first quarter ended.

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

