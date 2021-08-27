Close Encounter: Central DeWitt nips Davenport Central 30-24

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Central DeWitt nabbed it to nudge past Davenport Central 30-24 in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 27.
The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Davenport Central's finishing flurry, but Central DeWitt swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.
The Sabers jumped in front of the Blue Devils 24-17 to begin the fourth quarter.
The Sabers fought to an 18-7 halftime margin at the Blue Devils' expense.
Davenport Central showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Central DeWitt as the first quarter ended.
