Clinton takes quick lead, doesn't look back to beat Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 49-26

Too much too quick, Clinton opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 49-26 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.
Clinton struck in front of Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
The River Kings registered a 42-6 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.
Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant battled back to make it 49-19 in the third quarter.
The River Kings enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Panthers' 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.
Last season, Clinton and Mt Pleasant Mount Pleasant faced off on October 15, 2021 at Mt Pleasant Mount Pleasant. For more, click here.
