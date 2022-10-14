Clinton takes quick lead, doesn't look back to beat Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 49-26

Too much too quick, Clinton opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 49-26 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.

Clinton struck in front of Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The River Kings registered a 42-6 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant battled back to make it 49-19 in the third quarter.

The River Kings enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Panthers' 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

