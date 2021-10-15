Clinton buries Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant under avalanche of points 49-7

Clinton controlled the action to earn a strong 49-7 win against Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.
The River Kings opened with a 22-7 advantage over the Panthers through the first quarter.
Clinton fought to a 29-7 intermission margin at Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant's expense.
The River Kings stomped on ahead of the Panthers 43-7 as the fourth quarter started.
Recently on October 1 , Clinton squared up on Fort Madison in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
