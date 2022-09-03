Clean sheet: Fulton doesn't allow Savanna West Carroll a point 63-0

Fulton didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Savanna West Carroll's attack in a virtuoso 63-0 performance for an Illinois high school football victory on September 2.

