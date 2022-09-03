Central DeWitt severs Camanche's hopes 42-24

Camanche was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Central DeWitt prevailed 42-24 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Central DeWitt moved in front of Camanche 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Sabers fought to a 35-12 halftime margin at the Storm's expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Storm tried to respond in the final quarter with a 12-7 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.