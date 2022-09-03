 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central DeWitt severs Camanche's hopes 42-24

Camanche was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Central DeWitt prevailed 42-24 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Central DeWitt moved in front of Camanche 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Sabers fought to a 35-12 halftime margin at the Storm's expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Storm tried to respond in the final quarter with a 12-7 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Last season, Central DeWitt and Camanche squared off with September 3, 2021 at Central DeWitt High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

