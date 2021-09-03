 Skip to main content
Central DeWitt pounds out steady beat in win over Camanche 14-7
Central DeWitt topped Camanche 14-7 in a tough tilt in Iowa high school football action on September 3.

Central DeWitt avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-0 stretch over the final quarter.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

Camanche climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 7-6 lead at intermission.

The Sabers moved in front of the Indians 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

