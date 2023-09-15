Central DeWitt dominated from start to finish in an imposing 44-6 win over Clinton in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The last time Central DeWitt and Clinton played in a 37-14 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Central DeWitt faced off against Goose Lake Northeast.

