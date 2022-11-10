Cedar Rapids Xavier dims lights on Eldridge North Scott 38-10

Cedar Rapids Xavier earned a convincing 38-10 win over Eldridge North Scott at Cedar Rapids Xavier High on November 10 in Iowa football action.
Cedar Rapids Xavier drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Eldridge North Scott after the first quarter.
The Saints opened a colossal 24-3 gap over the Lancers at the intermission.
Cedar Rapids Xavier roared to a 31-3 lead heading into the final quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
