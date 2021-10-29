Cedar Rapids Prairie posts win at Bettendorf's expense 24-6

Cedar Rapids Prairie collected a 24-6 victory over Bettendorf on October 29 in Iowa football action.
Recently on October 15 , Bettendorf squared up on Cedar Falls in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
The Hawks' offense moved to a 7-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
Cedar Rapids Prairie's control showed as it carried a 7-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.