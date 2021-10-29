 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Rapids Prairie posts win at Bettendorf's expense 24-6
0 Comments

Cedar Rapids Prairie posts win at Bettendorf's expense 24-6

  • 0

Cedar Rapids Prairie collected a 24-6 victory over Bettendorf on October 29 in Iowa football action.

Recently on October 15 , Bettendorf squared up on Cedar Falls in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Hawks' offense moved to a 7-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids Prairie's control showed as it carried a 7-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears defense looking to recoup lost pride

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News