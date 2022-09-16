Cedar Rapids Prairie pockets narrow victory over Bettendorf 18-17

Cedar Rapids Prairie could finally catch its breath after a close call against Bettendorf in an 18-17 victory on September 16 in Iowa football.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Bettendorf moved ahead by earning a 14-7 advantage over Cedar Rapids Prairie at the end of the third quarter.

The Bulldogs' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 11-3 by the Hawks.

