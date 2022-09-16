 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids Prairie pockets narrow victory over Bettendorf 18-17

  • 0

Cedar Rapids Prairie could finally catch its breath after a close call against Bettendorf in an 18-17 victory on September 16 in Iowa football.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Bettendorf moved ahead by earning a 14-7 advantage over Cedar Rapids Prairie at the end of the third quarter.

The Bulldogs' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 11-3 by the Hawks.

Last season, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Bettendorf faced off on October 29, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on September 2 , Bettendorf squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News