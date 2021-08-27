 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Rapids Prairie edges Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in snug affair 27-21
0 Comments

Cedar Rapids Prairie edges Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in snug affair 27-21

  • 0

With little to no wiggle room, Cedar Rapids Prairie nosed past Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 27-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 27.

The Hawks chalked up this decision in spite of the Spartans' spirited final-quarter performance.

Cedar Rapids Prairie's control showed as it carried a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Cedar Rapids Prairie's offense jumped to a 21-7 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at halftime.

The Spartans authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Hawks 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A Bear's salute to the military

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News