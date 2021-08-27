Cedar Rapids Prairie edges Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in snug affair 27-21

With little to no wiggle room, Cedar Rapids Prairie nosed past Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 27-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 27.
The Hawks chalked up this decision in spite of the Spartans' spirited final-quarter performance.
Cedar Rapids Prairie's control showed as it carried a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Cedar Rapids Prairie's offense jumped to a 21-7 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at halftime.
The Spartans authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Hawks 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
