Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy rides to cruise control win over Bettendorf 28-7

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy controlled the action to earn a strong 28-7 win against Bettendorf in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Cougars' leverage showed as they carried a 14-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Cougars' offense darted to a 7-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
