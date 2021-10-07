 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy deals goose eggs to Davenport West in verdict 43-0
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy deals goose eggs to Davenport West in verdict 43-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy blank Davenport West 43-0 in Iowa high school football action on October 7.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy opened with a 29-0 advantage over Davenport West through the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's offense breathed fire to a 36-0 lead over Davenport West at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

