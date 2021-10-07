Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy deals goose eggs to Davenport West in verdict 43-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy blank Davenport West 43-0 in Iowa high school football action on October 7.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy opened with a 29-0 advantage over Davenport West through the first quarter.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's offense breathed fire to a 36-0 lead over Davenport West at the intermission.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
Recently on September 24 , Davenport West squared up on Dubuque Hempstead in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.