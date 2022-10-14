Cedar Falls narrowly edges Bettendorf in tight triumph 10-7

Cedar Falls poked just enough holes in Bettendorf's defense to garner a taut, 10-7 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Cedar Falls jumped in front of Bettendorf 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 10-0 intermission margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Bettendorf bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 10-7.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.