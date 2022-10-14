 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Cedar Falls narrowly edges Bettendorf in tight triumph 10-7

Cedar Falls poked just enough holes in Bettendorf's defense to garner a taut, 10-7 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Cedar Falls jumped in front of Bettendorf 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 10-0 intermission margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Bettendorf bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 10-7.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Bettendorf and Cedar Falls played in a 28-0 game on October 15, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 30, Bettendorf squared off with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a football game. Click here for a recap

Tags

