Carterville mauls Geneseo in strong effort 36-7

Carterville rolled past Geneseo for a comfortable 36-7 victory in Illinois high school football on October 29.

Carterville opened with a 15-7 advantage over Geneseo through the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Lions put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Maple Leafs 21-0 in the last stanza.

