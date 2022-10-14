Camanche rains down on Tipton 31-13

Riding a wave of production, Camanche surfed over Tipton 31-13 on October 14 in Iowa football.
Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.
The Storm opened a narrow 12-0 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.
Camanche pulled to an 18-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 30, Tipton faced off against Anamosa and Camanche took on Monticello on September 30 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.
