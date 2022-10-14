Camanche rains down on Tipton 31-13

Riding a wave of production, Camanche surfed over Tipton 31-13 on October 14 in Iowa football.

Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.

The Storm opened a narrow 12-0 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Camanche pulled to an 18-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.