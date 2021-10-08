Camanche designs winning blueprint on Goose Lake Northeast 28-14

Camanche grabbed a 28-14 victory at the expense of Goose Lake Northeast in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Indians drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Rebels after the first quarter.
Camanche kept a 14-7 intermission margin at Goose Lake Northeast's expense.
The third quarter gave Camanche a 31-21 lead over Goose Lake Northeast.
In recent action on September 24, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Tipton and Camanche took on Anamosa on September 24 at Anamosa High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
