Camanche designs winning blueprint on Goose Lake Northeast 28-14
Camanche grabbed a 28-14 victory at the expense of Goose Lake Northeast in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Indians drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Rebels after the first quarter.

Camanche kept a 14-7 intermission margin at Goose Lake Northeast's expense.

The third quarter gave Camanche a 31-21 lead over Goose Lake Northeast.

In recent action on September 24, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Tipton and Camanche took on Anamosa on September 24 at Anamosa High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

