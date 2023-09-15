Camanche controlled the action to earn an impressive 33-8 win against Goose Lake Northeast for an Iowa high school football victory at Goose Lake Northeast High on Sept. 15.

Camanche jumped in front of Goose Lake Northeast 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Camanche steamrolled to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Storm held on with a 13-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Camanche and Goose Lake Northeast squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Camanche High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Goose Lake Northeast squared off with Central DeWitt in a football game.

