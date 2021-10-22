 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Camanche climbs out of hole to beat Dubuque Wahlert 35-20
0 Comments

Camanche climbs out of hole to beat Dubuque Wahlert 35-20

  • 0

Camanche fell behind fast, but not far enough as far as Dubuque Wahlert was concerned, and eventually pocketed a 35-20 win in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

The Golden Eagles showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-7 advantage over the Indians as the first quarter ended.

The Indians' offense jumped to a 21-13 lead over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

The Indians' position showed as they carried a 28-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 8 , Camanche squared up on Goose Lake Northeast in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Taking down Tom Brady no easy task for banged-up Bears

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News