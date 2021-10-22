Camanche climbs out of hole to beat Dubuque Wahlert 35-20

Camanche fell behind fast, but not far enough as far as Dubuque Wahlert was concerned, and eventually pocketed a 35-20 win in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.
The Golden Eagles showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-7 advantage over the Indians as the first quarter ended.
The Indians' offense jumped to a 21-13 lead over the Golden Eagles at halftime.
The Indians' position showed as they carried a 28-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
