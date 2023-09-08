Defense dominated as Bushnell-Prairie City pitched a 57-0 shutout of Galva for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Last season, Bushnell-Prairie City and Galva squared off on Sept. 10, 2022 at Galva High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Galva faced off against Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop.

