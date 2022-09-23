 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burlington dances past Clinton 42-30

Burlington pushed past Clinton for a 42-30 win in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.

The Grayhounds' offense charged in front for a 28-12 lead over the River Kings at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Grayhounds' advantage was wide enough to weather the River Kings' 18-14 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Burlington and Clinton faced off on September 24, 2021 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Clinton squared off with Central DeWitt in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

