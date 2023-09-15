Bettendorf escapes Marion Linn-Mar in thin win

Bettendorf topped Marion Linn-Mar 21-14 in a tough tilt on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

Bettendorf jumped in front of Marion Linn-Mar 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Lions.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport West.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley scores first and maintains advantage to beat Cedar Rapids Prairie

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Cedar Rapids Prairie 28-23 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley darted in front of Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Hawks rallied in the final quarter, but the Spartans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

Camanche darts by Goose Lake Northeast

Camanche controlled the action to earn an impressive 33-8 win against Goose Lake Northeast for an Iowa high school football victory at Goose Lake Northeast High on Sept. 15.

Camanche jumped in front of Goose Lake Northeast 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Camanche steamrolled to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Storm held on with a 13-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Camanche and Goose Lake Northeast squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Camanche High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Goose Lake Northeast squared off with Central DeWitt in a football game.

Davenport Assumption dominates Dubuque Wahlert

Davenport Assumption dominated from start to finish in an imposing 30-6 win over Dubuque Wahlert in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The Knights fought to a 16-6 halftime margin at the Golden Eagles' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Dubuque Wahlert and Davenport Assumption faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Dubuque Wahlert.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Davenport Assumption faced off against Davenport North.

Davenport West dominates Davenport Central in convincing showing

Davenport West unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Davenport Central 36-3 Friday on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

Last season, Davenport West and Davenport Central faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Davenport Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Davenport West faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Central took on Muscatine on Aug. 31 at Davenport Central High School.

Central DeWitt bests Clinton

Central DeWitt dominated from start to finish in an imposing 44-6 win over Clinton in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The last time Central DeWitt and Clinton played in a 37-14 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Central DeWitt faced off against Goose Lake Northeast.

Epworth Western Dubuque squeezes past Eldridge North Scott

Epworth Western Dubuque posted a narrow 31-24 win over Eldridge North Scott at Epworth Western Dubuque High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

The Bobcats fought to a 10-7 intermission margin at the Lancers' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Bobcats held on with a 21-17 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Eldridge North Scott and Epworth Western Dubuque played in a 38-15 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

Farmington overwhelms Aledo Mercer County

Farmington's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Aledo Mercer County 42-13 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Farmers fought to a 20-7 intermission margin at the Golden Eagles' expense.

Farmington steamrolled to a 36-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Farmers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 1, Aledo Mercer County squared off with Peru St Bede in a football game.

Fulton overpowers Stockton in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Stockton which was overmatched by Fulton in this 40-16 verdict.

Fulton darted in front of Stockton 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Blackhawks made it 18-8.

Fulton and Stockton each scored in the third quarter.

The Steamers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Fulton and Stockton faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Fulton High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Fulton squared off with Lena-Winslow in a football game.

Geneseo defeats East Moline United Township

Geneseo unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off East Moline United Township 55-21 Friday for an Illinois high school football victory at Geneseo High on Sept. 15.

Tough to find an edge early, Geneseo and East Moline United Township fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs fought to a 28-14 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

Geneseo breathed fire to a 41-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Maple Leafs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Geneseo and East Moline United Township squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at East Moline United Township High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Geneseo faced off against Grayslake Central and East Moline United Township took on Chicago Muchin on Sept. 2 at East Moline United Township High School.

Alden-Hebron takes advantage of early margin to defeat Galva

Alden-Hebron scored early and often in a 53-6 win over Galva during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Galva squared off with Rockford Christian Life in a football game.

Iowa City Regina scores early, pulls away from Durant

A swift early pace pushed Iowa City Regina past Durant Friday 49-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Iowa City Regina opened with a 29-0 advantage over Durant through the first quarter.

The Regals opened a giant 43-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Durant showed some mettle by fighting back to a 43-6 count in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Iowa City Regina and Durant squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Durant High School.

Monmouth-Roseville routs Port Byron Riverdale

Monmouth-Roseville earned a convincing 55-22 win over Port Byron Riverdale in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Spring Valley Hall.

Morrison denies Erie-Prophetstown's challenge

Morrison grabbed a 32-13 victory at the expense of Erie-Prophetstown in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

Morrison moved to a 25-13 bulge over Erie-Prophetstown as the fourth quarter began.

The Mustangs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Morrison and Erie-Prophetstown played in a 25-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Erie-Prophetstown faced off against Kewanee.

Muscatine earns solid win over Dubuque Hempstead

Muscatine grabbed a 41-21 victory at the expense of Dubuque Hempstead during this Iowa football game on Sept. 15.

Muscatine roared in front of Dubuque Hempstead 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Mustangs climbed back to within 27-14.

Muscatine steamrolled to a 34-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 41-21.

The last time Muscatine and Dubuque Hempstead played in a 42-31 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 31, Muscatine squared off with Davenport Central in a football game.

Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield sprints past Princeville

Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield knocked off Princeville 55-40 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield squared off with Cuba North Fulton in a football game.

Polo edges past Woodhull Ridgewood in tough test

Polo finally found a way to top Woodhull Ridgewood 48-44 at Woodhull Ridgewood on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Recently on Sept. 1, Woodhull Ridgewood squared off with Biggsville West Central in a football game.

Preston Easton Valley rides to cruise-control win over Calamus-Wheatland

Preston Easton Valley handled Calamus-Wheatland 74-47 in an impressive showing on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

Last season, Preston Easton Valley and Calamus-Wheatland squared off on Oct. 1, 2021 at Calamus-Wheatland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Wyoming Midland.

Princeton allows no points against Orion

A suffocating defense helped Princeton handle Orion 42-0 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Princeton opened with a 7-0 advantage over Orion through the first quarter.

The Tigers' offense darted in front for a 14-0 lead over the Chargers at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 28-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Orion faced off against Mendota.

Quincy exhales after close call with Moline

Quincy posted a narrow 34-27 win over Moline at Quincy High on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Quincy opened with a 7-0 advantage over Moline through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Maroons with a 20-19 lead over the Blue Devils heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Quincy and Moline locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Moline and Quincy squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Moline High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Moline faced off against Lisle Benet.

Sterling Newman slips past Rock Island

Sterling Newman topped Rock Island 22-20 in a tough tilt during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Rock Island faced off against Dunlap and Sterling Newman took on Sherrard on Sept. 2 at Sterling Newman Central Catholic High School.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge exhales after close call with Sherrard

Taylor Ridge Rockridge topped Sherrard 31-28 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sherrard settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Rockets' offense darted in front for a 17-14 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Sherrard came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 21-17.

The Rockets rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Tigers 14-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sherrard squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Sherrard High School.

Tipton posts win at West Liberty's expense

Tipton collected a solid win over West Liberty in a 21-11 verdict for an Iowa high school football victory at Tipton High on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Tipton a 7-3 lead over West Liberty.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Tigers held on with a 14-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, West Liberty and Tipton squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at West Liberty High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, West Liberty squared off with Wilton in a football game.

Waterloo West claims victory against Davenport North

Waterloo West collected a solid win over Davenport North in a 19-3 verdict in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 15.

Waterloo West moved in front of Davenport North 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

Waterloo West breathed fire to a 19-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Recently on Sept. 1, Davenport North squared off with Davenport Assumption in a football game.

Wilton scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Dyersville Beckman Catholic

Wilton took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Dyersville Beckman Catholic 47-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Wilton faced off against West Liberty.

