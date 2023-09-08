Aledo Mercer County allows no points against Cuba North Fulton

A suffocating defense helped Aledo Mercer County handle Cuba North Fulton 47-0 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 25, Aledo Mercer County squared off with Monmouth United in a football game.

Bettendorf prevails over Urbandale

Bettendorf controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-10 win against Urbandale at Urbandale High on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

Bettendorf darted in front of Urbandale 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a towering 24-3 gap over the J-Hawks at the intermission.

Bettendorf thundered to a 48-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Bettendorf faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley denies North Liberty Liberty's challenge

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley handed North Liberty a tough 56-39 loss in Iowa high school football on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Bettendorf.

Bushnell-Prairie City shuts out Galva

Defense dominated as Bushnell-Prairie City pitched a 57-0 shutout of Galva for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Last season, Bushnell-Prairie City and Galva squared off on Sept. 10, 2022 at Galva High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Galva faced off against Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop.

Davenport North posts win at Marshalltown's expense

Davenport North grabbed a 35-21 victory at the expense of Marshalltown in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Davenport North opened with a 14-7 advantage over Marshalltown through the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 21-14 intermission margin at the Bobcats' expense.

Davenport North moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Davenport North squared off with Davenport West in a football game.

Donnellson Central Lee edges past Durant in tough test

Donnellson Central Lee topped Durant 17-10 in a tough tilt for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Durant faced off against Lisbon.

Dubuque Wahlert overwhelms Clinton

Dubuque Wahlert recorded a big victory over Clinton 63-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Eldridge North Scott secures a win over Davenport Assumption

Eldridge North Scott grabbed a 42-28 victory at the expense of Davenport Assumption on Sept. 8 in Iowa football.

Eldridge North Scott moved in front of Davenport Assumption 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lancers opened a small 21-7 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Lancers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

The last time Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption played in a 31-14 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Davenport Assumption faced off against Solon and Eldridge North Scott took on Central DeWitt on Aug. 25 at Eldridge North Scott High School.

Fulton pockets slim win over Pearl City/Eastland

Fulton posted a narrow 14-6 win over Pearl City/Eastland for an Illinois high school football victory at Fulton High on Sept. 8.

The Steamers opened a small 14-6 gap over the Wildcatz at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Fulton and Pearl City/Eastland faced off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Fulton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Fulton faced off against Forreston.

Geneseo edges past Moline in tough test

Geneseo topped Moline 24-21 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Geneseo and Moline settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Maple Leafs registered a 14-13 advantage at halftime over the Maroons.

Geneseo jumped to a 21-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Maroons rallied in the final quarter, but the Maple Leafs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Moline and Geneseo squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Geneseo High School.

Maquoketa holds off Goose Lake Northeast

Maquoketa topped Goose Lake Northeast 43-34 in a tough tilt in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 25, Goose Lake Northeast squared off with Bellevue in a football game.

Monmouth-Roseville rides to cruise-control win over Erie-Prophetstown

Monmouth-Roseville left no doubt on Friday, controlling Erie-Prophetstown from start to finish for a 42-14 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, Monmouth-Roseville and Erie-Prophetstown squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Erie-Prophetstown.

Recently on Aug. 25, Erie-Prophetstown squared off with Manlius Bureau Valley in a football game.

Morrison tops Orion

Morrison scored early and often to roll over Orion 40-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Morrison opened with a 6-0 advantage over Orion through the first quarter.

The Mustangs' offense pulled in front for a 27-7 lead over the Chargers at the intermission.

Morrison steamrolled to a 40-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Chargers rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Mustangs prevailed.

The last time Morrison and Orion played in a 55-13 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Orion squared off with Spring Valley Hall in a football game.

Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield earns solid win over Monmouth United

Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield pushed past Monmouth United for a 38-18 win on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield jumped in front of Monmouth United 17-12 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Cougars held on with a 21-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Monmouth United faced off against Aledo Mercer County.

Quincy dominates Rock Island

Quincy dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-7 win over Rock Island in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Quincy and Rock Island were both scoreless.

The Blue Devils fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Rocks' expense.

Quincy charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rocks enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Quincy and Rock Island played in a 47-42 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Rock Island squared off with Minooka in a football game.

Sherrard pockets slim win over Warrensburg-Latham

Sherrard topped Warrensburg-Latham 24-15 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

Sherrard opened with a 7-6 advantage over Warrensburg-Latham through the first quarter.

The Cardinals had a 15-14 edge on the Tigers at the beginning of the third quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Cardinals had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Tigers won the session and the game with a 10-0 performance.

Recently on Aug. 25, Sherrard squared off with Kewanee in a football game.

Sterling edges past East Moline United Township in tough test

Sterling topped East Moline United Township 23-19 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Tough to find an edge early, Sterling and East Moline United Township fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Golden Warriors registered a 20-13 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

East Moline United Township stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 23-19.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Sterling and East Moline United Township played in a 63-33 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge races in front to defeat Port Byron Riverdale

Taylor Ridge Rockridge took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Port Byron Riverdale 61-14 during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Port Byron Riverdale played in a 2-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Tipton routs Mt. Pleasant

It was a tough night for Mt. Pleasant which was overmatched by Tipton in this 35-7 verdict.

The Tigers' offense charged in front for a 21-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Tigers held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Tipton faced off against Letts Louisa-Muscatine.

Waterloo West barely beats Davenport Central

Waterloo West topped Davenport Central 28-23 in a tough tilt in Iowa high school football on Sept. 8.

Tough to find an edge early, Waterloo West and Davenport Central fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Wahawks' offense jumped in front for a 21-14 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Davenport Central moved ahead of Waterloo West 23-21 to start the final quarter.

The Wahawks rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Blue Devils 7-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Recently on Aug. 25, Davenport Central squared off with Clinton in a football game.

Calamus-Wheatland escapes close call with Victor H-L-V

Calamus-Wheatland finally found a way to top Victor H-L-V 30-24 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Wilton narrowly defeats Camanche

Wilton eventually beat Camanche 26-6 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Beavers registered a 7-0 advantage at halftime over the Storm.

Wilton jumped to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

