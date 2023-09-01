Aledo Mercer County scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Peru St. Bede

Aledo Mercer County rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 38-13 win over Peru St. Bede on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Aledo Mercer County opened with a 20-6 advantage over Peru St. Bede through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Golden Eagles held on with an 18-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Bettendorf allows no points against Davenport West

Bettendorf's defense throttled Davenport West, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf a 21-0 lead over Davenport West.

The Bulldogs opened a massive 28-0 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

Bettendorf jumped to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley outlasts Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in multi-OT classic

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley grabbed the final advantage in a 36-35 extra time victory over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy through the first quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 28-14.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Spartans and the Cougars locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first overtime period.

The Spartans got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

Davenport Assumption rally stops Davenport North

Davenport North cut in front to start, but Davenport Assumption answered the challenge to collect a 48-21 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Central DeWitt delivers statement win over Goose Lake Northeast

Central DeWitt dominated Goose Lake Northeast 37-14 at Central Dewitt High on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.

Dunlap scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Rock Island

Dunlap took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Rock Island 21-7 for an Illinois high school football victory at Dunlap High.

Dunlap opened with a 21-0 advantage over Rock Island through the first quarter.

Rock Island responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 21-7.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Rock Island and Dunlap played in a 26-13 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Geneseo secures a win over Grayslake Central

Geneseo handed Grayslake Central a tough 27-7 loss in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

Geneseo moved in front of Grayslake Central 21-7 going into the final quarter.

The Maple Leafs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Grayslake Central and Geneseo squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Grayslake Central High School.

The Kewanee defense stifles Erie-Prophetstown

Kewanee's defense throttled Erie-Prophetstown, resulting in a 28-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Kewanee opened with a 28-0 advantage over Erie-Prophetstown through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Lena-Winslow dominates Fulton

Lena-Winslow controlled the action to earn an impressive 32-8 win against Fulton in Illinois high school football on Sept. 1.

Lena-Winslow charged in front of Fulton 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

Lena-Winslow jumped to a 32-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Lena-Winslow and Fulton faced off on Nov. 12, 2022 at Fulton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 21, Fulton faced off against Rock Falls.

Lisle Benet tacks win on Moline

Lisle Benet dominated from start to finish in an imposing 38-7 win over Moline in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 1.

Lisle Benet darted in front of Moline 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Redwings' offense steamrolled in front for a 38-7 lead over the Maroons at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Lisle Benet and Moline squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Lisle Benet Academy.

Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield races in front to defeat Cuba North Fulton

An early dose of momentum helped Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield to a 47-8 runaway past Cuba North Fulton for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Orion prevails over Mendota

Orion raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-8 win over Mendota at Mendota High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Rockford Christian Life allows no points against Galva

Defense dominated as Rockford Christian Life pitched a 36-0 shutout of Galva during this Illinois football game.

Rockford Christian Life opened with an 8-0 advantage over Galva through the first quarter.

The Eagles registered a 30-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Rockford Christian Life jumped to a 36-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Spring Valley Hall overwhelms Port Byron Riverdale

Spring Valley Hall left no doubt on Friday, controlling Port Byron Riverdale from start to finish for a 46-6 victory on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge claims tight victory against Colfax Ridgeview

Taylor Ridge Rockridge topped Colfax Ridgeview 39-32 in a tough tilt for an Illinois high school football victory at Colfax Ridgeview.

Wilton shuts out West Liberty

Wilton's defense throttled West Liberty, resulting in a 46-0 shutout for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The Beavers opened a giant 33-0 gap over the Comets at halftime.

Wilton thundered to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Woodhull Ridgewood tops Biggsville West Central

Woodhull Ridgewood dismissed Biggsville West Central by a 46-14 count in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Woodhull Ridgewood opened with a 24-8 advantage over Biggsville West Central through the first quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 36-8 halftime margin at the Heat's expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 10-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Wyoming Midland takes down Calamus-Wheatland

Wyoming Midland handled Calamus-Wheatland 54-26 in an impressive showing in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Last season, Wyoming Midland and Calamus-Wheatland squared off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Wyoming Midland High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, Calamus-Wheatland squared off with North English Valleys in a football game.

