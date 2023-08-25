Bettendorf collects victory over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 30-10

Bettendorf knocked off Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 30-10 for an Iowa high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf a 16-3 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley.

The Bulldogs fought to a 30-10 halftime margin at the Spartans' expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Muscatine 33-24

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson posted a narrow 33-24 win over Muscatine on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Muskies took a 24-21 lead over the J-Hawks heading to the intermission locker room.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-24 lead over Muscatine.

The J-Hawks put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Muskies 6-0 in the last stanza.

Davenport Assumption triumphs in strong showing over Solon 34-7

Davenport Assumption rolled past Solon for a comfortable 34-7 victory at Davenport Assumption High on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 6-0 lead over Solon.

The Knights opened a modest 13-7 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Davenport Assumption and Solon were both scoreless.

The Knights cruised through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Solon and Davenport Assumption squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School.

Davenport Central earns stressful win over Clinton 21-13

Davenport Central fought ahead of Clinton 21-13 in a close game in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Last season, Davenport Central and Clinton faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Clinton High School.

Davenport West grinds out close victory over Davenport North 13-6

Davenport West fought ahead of Davenport North 13-6 in a close game in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Davenport West took an early lead by forging a 13-6 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Davenport West and Davenport North faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Davenport West High School.

Dubuque Wahlert rides to cruise-control win over Camanche 48-12

Dubuque Wahlert's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Camanche 48-12 in Iowa high school football on Aug. 25.

Dubuque Wahlert moved in front of Camanche 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Dubuque Wahlert steamrolled to a 41-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Eagles shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, Camanche and Dubuque Wahlert faced off on Oct. 22, 2021 at Camanche High School.

Eldridge North Scott overwhelms Central DeWitt 34-7

Eldridge North Scott raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 34-7 win over Central DeWitt on Aug. 25 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 14-7 lead over Central DeWitt.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Eldridge North Scott and Central DeWitt were both scoreless.

The Lancers shifted into victory gear via a 20-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Forreston earns narrow win over Fulton 22-18

Forreston topped Fulton 22-18 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Steamers took an 18-8 lead over the Cardinals heading to the intermission locker room.

Fulton moved ahead by earning an 18-14 advantage over Forreston at the end of the third quarter.

It took an 8-0 rally, but the Cardinals were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Fulton and Forreston squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Forreston High School.

The Geneseo defense stifles Chicago Comer 56-0

Geneseo's defense throttled Chicago Comer, resulting in a 56-0 shutout in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Geneseo a 28-0 lead over Chicago Comer.

The Maple Leafs opened a huge 49-0 gap over the Catamounts at halftime.

Geneseo roared to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Geneseo and Chicago Comer squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Geneseo High School.

Goose Lake Northeast blitzes Bellevue in dominating victory 40-16

Goose Lake Northeast dismissed Bellevue by a 40-16 count during this Iowa football game.

Last season, Bellevue and Goose Lake Northeast squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Goose Lake Northeast High School.

Kewanee edges past Sherrard in tough test 28-21

Kewanee finally found a way to top Sherrard 28-21 in Illinois high school football on Aug. 25.

Kewanee took an early lead by forging a 6-0 margin over Sherrard after the first quarter.

The Boilermakers' offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Boilermakers and the Tigers each scored in the fourth quarter.

Lisbon shuts out Durant 42-0

Lisbon sent Durant home scoreless in a 42-0 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Manlius Bureau Valley pushes over Erie-Prophetstown 26-7

Manlius Bureau Valley knocked off Erie-Prophetstown 26-7 for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Last season, Erie-Prophetstown and Manlius Bureau Valley squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Erie-Prophetstown.

Minooka defeats Rock Island 42-7

Minooka rolled past Rock Island for a comfortable 42-7 victory at Minooka High on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Minooka opened with a 6-0 advantage over Rock Island through the first quarter.

The Indians' offense darted in front for a 19-7 lead over the Rocks at halftime.

Minooka stormed to a 27-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Indians, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-0 final quarter, too.

Moline exhales after close call with Carol Stream Glenbard North 17-12

Moline finally found a way to top Carol Stream Glenbard North 17-12 on Aug. 25 in Illinois football.

The start wasn't the problem for Carol Stream Glenbard North, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Moline through the end of the first quarter.

The Maroons' offense darted in front for a 10-6 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Maroons outscored the Panthers 7-6 in the final quarter.

Monmouth United escapes Aledo Mercer County in thin win 14-6

Monmouth United topped Aledo Mercer County 14-6 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Monmouth United opened with an 8-6 advantage over Aledo Mercer County through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

The Red Storm put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Golden Eagles 6-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, Aledo Mercer County and Monmouth United squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Aledo Mercer County High School.

Orion survives for narrow win over Spring Valley Hall 20-14

Orion posted a narrow 20-14 win over Spring Valley Hall on Aug. 25 in Illinois football.

Orion jumped in front of Spring Valley Hall 20-14 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Orion and Spring Valley Hall squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Spring Valley Hall High School.

Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop prevails over Galva 56-6

Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop earned a convincing 56-6 win over Galva in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Last season, Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop and Galva squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Galva High School.

Not for the faint of heart: Sterling Newman topples Taylor Ridge Rockridge 12-7

Sterling Newman eventually took victory away from Taylor Ridge Rockridge 12-7 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Sterling Newman moved in front of Taylor Ridge Rockridge 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets came from behind to grab the advantage 7-6 at halftime over the Comets.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Comets, as they climbed out of a hole with a 12-7 scoring margin.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sterling Newman squared off on Oct. 29, 2022 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School.

Tipton allows no points against Letts Louisa-Muscatine 54-0

Defense dominated as Tipton pitched a 54-0 shutout of Letts Louisa-Muscatine in Iowa high school football action on Aug. 25.

The Tigers registered a 34-0 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers cruised through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 20-0 advantage in the frame.

The Wilton defense stifles Wellman Mid-Prairie 13-0

Defense dominated as Wilton pitched a 13-0 shutout of Wellman Mid-Prairie in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Wilton took an early lead by forging a 7-0 margin over Wellman Mid-Prairie after the first quarter.

The Beavers fought to a 13-0 intermission margin at the Golden Hawks' expense.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

Woodhull Ridgewood shuts out Pawnee 44-0

Woodhull Ridgewood sent Pawnee home scoreless in a 44-0 decision on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

