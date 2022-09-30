 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Boxed in: Iowa City's defense bottles Davenport North's attack 55-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Davenport North as it was blanked 55-0 by Iowa City in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Last season, Iowa City and Davenport North squared off with September 30, 2021 at Davenport North High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 15, Davenport North squared off with Iowa City West in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

