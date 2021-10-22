 Skip to main content
Boxed in: Galesburg's defense bottles Rock Island Alleman's attack 63-0
Boxed in: Galesburg's defense bottles Rock Island Alleman's attack 63-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Galesburg shutout Rock Island Alleman 63-0 in Illinois high school football on October 22.

The first quarter gave Galesburg a 14-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman.

Galesburg registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over Rock Island Alleman.

Galesburg took charge in front of Rock Island Alleman 49-0 going into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on October 8, Rock Island Alleman faced off against East Moline United Township and Galesburg took on Moline on October 8 at Moline High School. For a full recap, click here.

