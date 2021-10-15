Boxed in: Eldridge North Scott's defense bottles Fort Madison's attack 35-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Eldridge North Scott's 35-0 beating of Fort Madison in Iowa high school football on October 15.
The Lancers drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Bloodhounds after the first quarter.
Eldridge North Scott's offense darted to a 14-0 lead over Fort Madison at halftime.
Eldridge North Scott's power showed as it carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
