Boxed in: Eldridge North Scott's defense bottles Fort Madison's attack 35-0
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Eldridge North Scott's 35-0 beating of Fort Madison in Iowa high school football on October 15.

The Lancers drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Bloodhounds after the first quarter.

Eldridge North Scott's offense darted to a 14-0 lead over Fort Madison at halftime.

Eldridge North Scott's power showed as it carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on October 1, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Burlington and Fort Madison took on Clinton on October 1 at Fort Madison High School. Click here for a recap

