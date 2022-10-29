Bloomington Central Catholic spoils Aledo Mercer County's hopes in extra session 27-26

Bloomington Central Catholic took full advantage of overtime to trip Aledo Mercer County 27-26 at Aledo Mercer County High on October 29 in Illinois football action.

Aledo Mercer County authored a promising start, taking an 8-7 advantage over Bloomington Central Catholic at the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles took a 14-13 lead over the Saints heading to the intermission locker room.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Saints and the Golden Eagles locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

Bloomington Central Catholic put a bow on this victory with a strong first overtime-period kick, outpointing Aledo Mercer County 7-6 in the last stanza.

