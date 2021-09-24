 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blank check: Moline writes off Rock Island Alleman 56-0
0 Comments

Blank check: Moline writes off Rock Island Alleman 56-0

  • 0

Moline's defense throttled Rock Island Alleman, resulting in a shutout win 56-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Recently on September 10 , Rock Island Alleman squared up on Rock Island in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Moline drew first blood by forging a 29-0 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

The Maroons opened a gross 50-0 gap over the Pioneers at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Can Justin Fields make a competitive start against the Browns?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News