Blank check: Moline writes off Rock Island Alleman 56-0

Moline's defense throttled Rock Island Alleman, resulting in a shutout win 56-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Moline drew first blood by forging a 29-0 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.
The Maroons opened a gross 50-0 gap over the Pioneers at halftime.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
