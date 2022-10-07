Blank check: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy writes off Davenport West with nothing but zeroes 44-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy shutout Davenport West 44-0 at Cedar Rapids Cr Kennedy on October 7 in Iowa football action.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy opened with a 9-0 advantage over Davenport West through the first quarter.

The Cougars' offense roared in front for a 23-0 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy breathed fire to a 44-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

