Big start becomes big finish as Iowa City West bowls over Davenport Central 62-7

Iowa City West was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 62-7 victory over Davenport Central in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Last season, Iowa City West and Davenport Central faced off on October 1, 2021 at Iowa City West High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 16, Davenport Central faced off against Davenport West and Iowa City West took on Davenport North on September 15 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.
