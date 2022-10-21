Bettendorf triumphs in strong showing over Davenport North 48-15

Davenport North got no credit and no consideration from Bettendorf, which slammed the door 48-15 on October 21 in Iowa football.

Bettendorf opened with a 7-0 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense jumped in front for a 31-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Bettendorf struck to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats enjoyed a 15-10 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.