Bettendorf triumphs in strong showing over Davenport North 48-15

Davenport North got no credit and no consideration from Bettendorf, which slammed the door 48-15 on October 21 in Iowa football.
Bettendorf opened with a 7-0 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.
The Bulldogs' offense jumped in front for a 31-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
Bettendorf struck to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wildcats enjoyed a 15-10 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.
