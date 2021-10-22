Bettendorf sews up Davenport North 17-10

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Bettendorf nabbed it to nudge past Davenport North 17-10 on October 22 in Iowa football action.
Recently on October 8 , Davenport North squared up on Davenport Central in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Bulldogs a 7-3 lead over the Wildcats.
The Bulldogs fought to a 17-3 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Bulldogs had enough offense to deny the Wildcats in the end.
