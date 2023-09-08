Bettendorf controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-10 win against Urbandale at Urbandale High on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

Bettendorf darted in front of Urbandale 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a towering 24-3 gap over the J-Hawks at the intermission.

Bettendorf thundered to a 48-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

