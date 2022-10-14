Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's speedy start jolts Dubuque Senior 49-7

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Dubuque Senior 49-7 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High on October 14 in Iowa football action.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Dubuque Senior after the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a monstrous 35-0 gap over the Rams at the intermission.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 49-7.

