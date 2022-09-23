Bettendorf Pleasant Valley uses explosive start to detonate Davenport North 49-12

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Davenport North early with a 49-12 verdict in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 28-6 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.
The Spartans opened a giant 42-6 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley roared to a 49-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
