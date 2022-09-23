Bettendorf Pleasant Valley uses explosive start to detonate Davenport North 49-12

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Davenport North early with a 49-12 verdict in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 28-6 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a giant 42-6 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley roared to a 49-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.