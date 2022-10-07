 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley thumps Iowa City in punishing decision 51-21

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Iowa City 51-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 14-0 advantage over Iowa City through the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense jumped in front for a 28-14 lead over the Little Hawks at the intermission.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley breathed fire to a 38-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Spartans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-7 final quarter, too.

Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Iowa City squared off with October 8, 2021 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 23, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with Davenport North in a football game.

