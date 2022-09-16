Bettendorf Pleasant Valley takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Muscatine 49-9

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley zipped to a quick start to key a 49-9 win over Muscatine during this Iowa football game.
In recent action on September 2, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Muscatine took on Iowa City West on September 2 at Iowa City West High School. For a full recap, click here.
