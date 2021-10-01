 Skip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley survives taut tilt with Bettendorf 14-13
Mighty close, mighty fine, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley wore a victory shine after clipping Bettendorf 14-13 at Bettendorf High on October 1 in Iowa football action.

Bettendorf started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-7 lead over the Bulldogs.

The Spartans fended off the Bulldogs' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

