Bettendorf Pleasant Valley survives taut tilt with Bettendorf 14-13

Mighty close, mighty fine, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley wore a victory shine after clipping Bettendorf 14-13 at Bettendorf High on October 1 in Iowa football action.
Bettendorf started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at the end of the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-7 lead over the Bulldogs.
The Spartans fended off the Bulldogs' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
